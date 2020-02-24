Marana turns to public to develop park plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more and more people move to Tucson's Northwest side, the Town of Marana is turning to the public to decide what parks should look like in the next decade.
It’s part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Master Plan to reflect the changing demographic. Officials hope to add more parks, trails and programs by 2030.
As the plan is developed, officials are asking for public feedback through a survey on their website.
You can weigh in on whether you and your family would like to see more youth programs, senior programs, aquatic facilities, and more.
Council will vote on this issue in the Spring. To take the survey, click HERE.
