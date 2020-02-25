Bulldogs welcomed home at Davis-Monthan from deployment

The 354th Fighter Squadron was deployed to Southeast Asia.

By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 25, 2020 at 11:32 AM MST - Updated February 25 at 11:32 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 354th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Bulldogs, and the 355th Aerospace Maintenance Squadron returned home from a six-month deployment to Southeast Asia.

They were greeted with signs, hugs and tears by families and friends.

The Bulldogs deployed in July 2019, with 12 pilots and over 300 support personnel to maintain the A-10C aircraft. The deployment was in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

While deployed, these units completed over 2,000 sorties, conducted 2,900 airstrikes supporting 170 coalition forces in combat against the Taliban and destroyed over 250 targets.

Bulldogs return from deployment in Southeast Asia. (Source: Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens)

