Cologuard Classic returns to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cologuard Classic has officially returned to town.
On Tuesday, crews began course preparation at the Omni Tucson National Resport, doing everything from setting up the grandstands to cutting the grass, and more.
Organizers said the eyes of over 35,000 spectators are expected, plus an international television audience.
Pros and amateurs will square off in the Jose Curevo Pro-am Wednesday and Thursday. The main competition tees off on Friday.
The Cologuard Classic is about more than just golf— it’s about cancer.
Tucson Conquistadores Executive Director Judy McDermott said tournament proceeds support colon cancer awareness and Tucson Youth sports. She said colon cancer is the second most common cancer killer, but it’s the first most preventable.
“We’ve given over 36 million dollars away since the Conquistadores began and we’re hoping the proceeds from this event will be about $600,000,” she said.
The $600,000 will strictly go toward youth sports in the area. Other proceeds from the event will go toward at-home colon cancer screenings and other awareness initiatives.
Wednesday, February 26
Gates open at 7 a.m.
- Jose Cuervo Pro-Am Official Jose Cuervo Pro-Am Competition
- Tee Times off 1st and 10th tee
Thursday, February 27
Gates open at 7 a.m.
- Jose Cuervo Pro-Am Official Jose Cuervo Pro-Am Competition
- Double Shotgun: 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Friday, February 28
First Round Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Opening Ceremonies on 1st tee followed by U.S. Air Force Military Fly Over at 10 a.m
- First Round of competition featuring 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals· After Party in the 19th Hole Pavilion at 5:30 p.m
- Televised on Golf Channel (6:30-8:30 p.m. (ET) – Tape Delayed)
Saturday, February 29
Second Round Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Second Round of competition featuring 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals
- Dress in BLUE Day presented by Colon Cancer Alliance – In support of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Saturday, February 29 is Dress in Blue - - Day at the Cologuard Classic. Find your favorite blue shirt, pants and hat and wear them to the tournament. Players, caddies, announcers, and fans will be decked in blue to help raise awareness about colon cancer, a disease that claims the lives of more than 50,000 Americans each year. See in you in blue on Saturday!
- Celebrity Challenge – A nine-hole exhibition match following the final group of PGA TOUR Champions professionals at 2:30 p.m. off the 10th tee. - Celebrities include Lee Brice, Larry The Cable Guy, Roger Clemens and Rusty Wallace.
- Televised on Golf Channel (4:30 – 7:00 p.m. (ET) – Live Coverage)
- Military Appreciation Concert presented by Nova Home Loans – Music starts after the last putt drops starring country music singers Lee Brice, - - Lindsay Ell, Lewis Brice and Drew Cooper on the Practice Range at 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Final Round Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Final Round of competition featuring 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals
- Televised on Golf Channel (4:30 – 7:00 p.m. (ET) – Live Coverage)
- Following Play: Awards ceremony on 18th green
