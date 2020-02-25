Driver takes off from traffic stop, crashes into wall on Tucson’s south side

A car crashed into a wall on the south side after speeding off from a traffic stop Monday afternoon. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Melissa Egan | February 24, 2020 at 9:35 PM MST - Updated February 24 at 9:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were detained after a driver crashed into a wall on Tucson’s south side Monday evening.

The Tucson Police Department said an officer attempted a traffic stop on Park Avenue and Irvington Road when the suspect sped off.

The driver then crashed into a wall in a neighborhood of Drexel Road and Tucson Boulevard, about two miles away from the attempted traffic stop stop.

Ofc. Ray Smith, a spokesperson for the TPD, said there were minor injuries suffered in the crash.

Two people were detained at the scene. Ofc. Smith said officers were searching for a third person who ran from the car.

