Driver takes off from traffic stop, crashes into wall on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were detained after a driver crashed into a wall on Tucson’s south side Monday evening.
The Tucson Police Department said an officer attempted a traffic stop on Park Avenue and Irvington Road when the suspect sped off.
The driver then crashed into a wall in a neighborhood of Drexel Road and Tucson Boulevard, about two miles away from the attempted traffic stop stop.
Ofc. Ray Smith, a spokesperson for the TPD, said there were minor injuries suffered in the crash.
Two people were detained at the scene. Ofc. Smith said officers were searching for a third person who ran from the car.
