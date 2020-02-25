FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The good times keep rolling!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The clouds have cleared leaving us with a beautiful week! Temps stay below average with a NNW flow through the middle of the week, with a nice warm up to nearly 80 degrees for the weekend! Next week, we’ll be tracking a cool down with rain chances!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
