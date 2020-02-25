Naranja Park detour causing headaches for homeowners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homeowners near Naranja Park in Oro Valley say they’ve been left in the dark as a new construction project zooms ahead.
The Oro Valley Parks and Recreation department is paving the way for an “epic” playground, according to officials. Work on the $1.7 million project got underway on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Since several soccer teams use the fields and many residents utilize the dog park, the Town decided not to close it but to divert traffic instead.
Traffic is being detoured to Musette Drive by Tangerine Road at the parks north entrance. The dirt road is just feet from several homes. Residents say they were only given a weeks’ notice.
“We have a parade of traffic going past our house from the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Nancy Fulkerson. “We went from having a very quiet, peaceful homelife to having everything turned upside-down. When it’s dark outside and the lights are on in our house, you can see directly into our home. Our [backyard] walls are about 5 feet tall and the path sits just at about that level. I don’t really feel comfortable with my kids playing out here by themselves because I’m worried about the cars, rocks flying and hitting them, and then also strangers looking in.”
Another neighbor told us her husband suffers from severe asthma and had to be taken to the hospital in the first few days of the project because vehicles were kicking up so much dust.
Luckily, Fulkerson has an outdoor shade to keep some of the dust out and give a resemblance of privacy. However, there’s no way to keep out the noise.
“People are just speeding past our house,” said Fulkerson.
The posted speed limit is 15 mph and a few signs reading “Slow down, No dust” are up along the roadway.
Parks and Recreation officials say they are doing what they can, wetting down the road and working with law enforcement.
“I have actually seen less police since this road has opened,” said Fulkerson.
“We have reached out to all of our users just to let them know to keep the speed down,” said Kristy Diaz-Trahan, the Director of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation. “We are working with the Police department to go in and do some spot checks for us. We certainly don’t want to pull them off of their other responsibilities, but we are really just hoping folks will slow down. It’s just temporary. It’s growing pains, but it’s going to be worth it.”
Fulkerson is excited about the new playground but says a lack of information surrounding the detour is concerning. She says she reached out to the Town multiple times, but communication has stopped.
“We are worried about our property values, there’s a lot of questions and concerns that we have that are not being answered right now,” she said. “When we were told about this road, we were told it was going to be pushed back. Now we are a little bit nervous that that’s not going to be the situation. [Parks and Rec] said they are going to be chip sealing it in March, which makes it seem very permanent. I don’t think it’s an acceptable response to not respond to taxpayers.”
“There is a roadway coming into [that location],” said Diaz-Trahan. “We do have long term plans to pave it, but that’s long term. We have been able to acquire a small piece of land west of that road so when the time comes; when we put in asphalt and it’s permanent, we will move into that area that we have acquired so we are further away from the neighbors, because we want to be good neighbors.”
Diaz-Trahan says concerned homeowners can email them at ask@orovalleyaz.gov and they will receive a response within 24 hours (on weekdays).
The Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Board is meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. in Council chambers where a final design plan for the Naranja Park playground will be released. There will be an open comment period.
