Police looking to locate missing Sahuarita woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Doreen Cruz.
Cruz can be described as a Hispanic female with dark hair.
Authorities say Cruz left her home on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 around 9 p.m.
She left in an unknown vehicle. According to police, she called family members on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 and hasn’t been heard from since.
If anyone has any information on Cruz’s whereabouts, please contact SPD or 911.
