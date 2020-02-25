Saguaro National Park asking community’s help in identifying vehicle break-in suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is asking for help in identifying two people who they say could be linked to multiple vehicle break-ins on Feb. 7, 2020 between the hours of 12 and 2:30 p.m.
These break-ins occurred at the Sandero-Esperanza and Valley View Trailheads within the west district of Saguaro National Park.
In two incidents, a small blunt object was used to break the vehicles’ windows and items were stolen from inside the passenger compartment.
The persons of interest are believed to be driving a dark gray newer-model four door Ford Taurus with tinted windows and a white license plate on the front and were seen carrying a selfie stick while looking into parked vehicles at the trailhead.
They are both described as black males 20-30 years of age.
Person one (to the left) is described as approximately 230 lbs with short black hair, a small mustache, and a rectangular tattoo on his outer left wrist.
Person two (to the right) is described as approximately 180 lbs with short black hair and having distinct white pigmentation on hands and face.
If anyone has any information that could aid this investigation, please contact the Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.