Tucson animal rescue groups receive donated cat food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Feb. 25, GreaterGood.org’s Rescue Bank and Purina provided over 8,800 cat meals to Cody’s Friends, a Tucson-based animal welfare non-profit, that will distribute the pet food to homeless cats.
18 animal rescue groups in and around the Tucson area are to receive the cat food.
This Tucson distribution is part of a $40,000 donation of urgently needed pet food raised during the 5th Annual Shelter Bowl. The donation will provide more than 2 million meals for shelter pets across the U.S. including the Tucson area.
To date, the Shelter Bowl has provided more than 10 million meals for dogs and cats to animal shelters. This year, Purina’s donation will provide cat food to groups in need, which is in short supply for many rescue groups around the country. For most animal shelters across the nation, pet food is their largest expense. The millions of pet meals provided by the Shelter Bowl will help free up cash resources that in return can be used for items like veterinary care to help get more pets adopted.
For the past 5 years, GreaterGood.org’s Rescue Bank, the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program, have joined forces with Purina for the annual Shelter Bowl to raise donations that are distributed as food grants to animal shelters nationwide.
