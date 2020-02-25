Tucson animal rescue groups receive donated cat food

To date, the Shelter Bowl has provided more than 10 million meals for dogs and cats to animal shelters. This year, Purina’s donation will provide cat food to groups in need, which is in short supply for many rescue groups around the country. For most animal shelters across the nation, pet food is their largest expense. The millions of pet meals provided by the Shelter Bowl will help free up cash resources that in return can be used for items like veterinary care to help get more pets adopted.