Tucson Fire Department responds to shed fire near Country Club Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department attacked a midtown fire that tore through a shed this afternoon. No one was injured.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 3400 block of north Edith Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 2;28 p.m. A crew of four units and nine firefighters arrived on scene six minutes later and were able to get the blaze under control within two minutes of their arrival, according to a news release from TFD.
No one was injured in the shed fire, according to the release.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is to be determined.
