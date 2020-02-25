Tucson hacienda open for bids starting at $2.75 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Take a step back in time and imagine a quaint Southwestern hacienda nestled at the base of the mountains. The hacienda sits on a large plot of land fit with a classic carriage house, cobble stoned courtyard and old-town replica, surrounded by protected wilderness.
It can be all yours for a minimum bid of $2.75 million at an auction in March.
The property is the vision of David and Molly Hoffman, who transformed an old Girl Scout camp located just outside of Tucson into Rancho de Los Cerros. The ranch features a 8,000 square foot hacienda filled with more than 500 pieces of cowboy art and collectibles, an 1800′s-themed town replica, swimming pool, stables and riding arena, all set on 10 acres of land.
The property, located at 13500 Oracle Road, is near Oro Valley, 12 miles from downtown Tucson and is surrounded by 5,500 acres of the Catalina State Park.
Interested bidders can view the home by appointment. To schedule an appointment call (312)278-0600 ex. 101.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.