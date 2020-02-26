Inmate connected to Nogales standoff, homicide dies by suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate in the Cochise County jail died Saturday after he tried to kill himself while in custody that same day.
Aaron Michael Estrada-Buelna, 29, died at a Tucson hospital Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 after he attempted to hang himself early that morning, according to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detention officers found Buelna trying to hang himself in his cell at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers administered live-saving techniques until medical units arrived on scene. Buelna was airlifted to a Tucson hospital at around 3:30 a.m., where he later died.
Buelna was arrested in December 2019 after a standoff with police in Nogales, Arizona. He held his infant child hostage in a home before giving up to authorities. When officers searched the home, they found 31-year-old Berenice Aguirre dead in a nearby room.
Buelna’s child was unharmed and turned over to Aguirre’s family.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office took Buelna into custody from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office as a courtesy hold Dec. 14, 2019, according to the release. Buelna was returned to Santa Cruz County authorities the day he died.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.