Iron Horse Park to get makeover including new dog park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you visit the Downtown Tucson area, you don't see a lot of green space.
Yet, tucked away just east of 4th Avenue and north of Broadway, sits Iron Horse Park.
It's a historic area, but there have been lingering concerns about safety, visibility and the fact current amenities aren't serving residents.
To combat this, the Iron Horse Neighborhood Association has been working with Tucson Parks and Recreation for three years to help the park reach its true potential.
Recently, the IHNA Park Committee reached out to area residents for input and found there was wide consensus that a dog park would benefit the neighborhood.
Neighbors believe the dog park will not only serve dog owners and folks already walking their pups in the area, but will also drive foot traffic and activate the heart of the park, helping to create a safer environment.
Construction on the dog park is scheduled to begin in March.
Before crews begin, Tucson Parks and Recreation Director, Brent Dennis, is taking a group of interested residents on a tour of a few local, existing dog parks to discuss ideas and preferences related to amenities and design for the Iron Horse Park.
The event takes place on Friday, Feb. 28th at 2 p.m.
For more information, you can view the Facebook event HERE.
