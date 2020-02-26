Local clock store owner reflects on keeping track of time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many in the U.S. will be springing their clocks forward on March 8, but in Arizona, our time stays consistent. This is especially true at one local clock shop in Tucson.
When you ask Nancy Barnette, what time it is, she’ll more than likely always know. Not only because clocks cover just about every inch of her house, but because time is more than just the tick of a clock.
“These pieces have more meaning when you connect the people they belong to,” Barnette, owner of Layne’s Clocks, said.
Time is a connection to her family. Her father opened what became Layne’s Clocks in Tucson in 1965. The store is still in the same building and same spot it opened in decades ago.
“There wasn’t anything my father couldn’t fix,” she said.
In this clock shop where the time is always near, time seems to drift away. The clocks still fixed with the tools and hands that have been there for years. The mechanics in a clock don’t change, but time can — as our worlds become more digital, fast-paced and non-stop, we can often lose sight of it.
“I think it’s changed in that we’re wanting to fill up our days with as much as we can put in them,” Barnette said. “The day is going to go by no matter what we do...no matter how many clocks we have, no matter what we get accomplished.”
