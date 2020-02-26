Local travel agents see impact of COVID-19 on trips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Concerns over the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, have some people thinking twice about travelling abroad. Local travel agents said many are changing their trip destinations and considering canceling their trips.
Kim Medelberg, a travel agent in Tucson, is planning a European vacation for one of her clients, with stops in Greece, Italy, Ireland and Spain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a level 2 travel advisory in Italy and Medelberg said the advisory has some of her clients worried about their trips.
She said if the couple chooses to cancel their trip, it will come at a cost because, travelers insurance doesn’t cover epidemics.
"At the present, I would recommend getting an insurance policy that allows you to cancel for any reason,” she said.
An additional charge is usually associated with a “cancel for any reason benefit,” according to travel insurance comparison sites.
Local travel agency owner Terry Von Guilleaume of DSA Vacations said he has seen a spike in people wanting to visit destinations in southern Africa, Argentina, Chile or Peru.
He said people are avoiding the epicenter of the outbreak and have far less interest in visiting China, Vietnam or Cambodia.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.