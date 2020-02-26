UPDATE: Man killed, another injured in shooting at apartment complex near Sunnyside High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting at a south-side apartment complex that left one man dead and another seriously injured on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
According to police, a man was found dead at the scene South Campbell Avenue and East Bilby Road. The man, who has not yet been identified, suffered gunshot trauma, police said.
Another man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet identified a suspect and no one is in custody.
The incident, which happened in the apartment complex just south of Sunnyside High School, happened sometime before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.
