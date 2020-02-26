Taste This, Tucson: Making vegan a tradition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever thought of going vegan? Sure, you probably have, whether it was a serious thought or not. Here in the Old Pueblo, going vegan would be pretty tough, considering all the delicious Mexican food practically around every corner, however, Taste This, Tucson found one restaurant that’s cooking up more options — Tania’s 33.
“My mother in law is the one that first started the business working out of her house,” said Rudy Lira, owner of Tania’s 33. “We started out with one vegan item, it was the cauliflower and the reception, the way people received it was so good, that we now actually have more vegan items on our menu than we do beef or chicken.”
Tania’s 33 also makes their tortillas, beans and rice vegan as well.
“The reason why I decided to go vegan is just for my health, that’s the number one reason why I first started out as being a vegan,” said Lisa Villegas, KOLD News 13′s Vegan Meteorologist. “Tania’s is actually one of the very first places I went to in Tucson when I first moved here, which was pretty exciting.”
Rudy Lira told us a lot of traditional Mexican food started out as vegan; from Jamaica to calabazitas to nopalitos.
Tania’s 33 offers a wide variety of options for vegans and meat eaters alike, so no matter what your diet consists of, there’s something for everyone.
Make sure to follow Tania’s 33 on Facebook and let us know where we should eat next!
