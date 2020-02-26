Tucson police searching for ‘missing vulnerable adult’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for 71-year-old Michael Barr, who was last seen in midtown this afternoon.
Officers said Barr walked away from family near the intersection of north Country Club Road and east Sixth Street at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, according to a tweet from TPD. At the time, he wore a straw hat and long-sleeved shirt.
Barr is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, according to the tweet.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
