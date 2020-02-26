Woman convicted of stealing $80,000 from elderly Tucson woman after her husband died

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect accused of stealing from an elderly Tucson woman after her husband passed away has been convicted on several charges.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a jury found Cynthia Renae Ortiz guilty of 21 felony charges -- including fraud, identity theft and forgery.
Authorities said the elderly woman hired Ortiz in 2014 to take care of her husband, who was battling lung cancer, dementia and renal failure.
The victim’s husband died two months later and Ortiz offered to help with the estate paperwork. At the same time, the victim suffered a disabling injury herself and was left near death.
“Ortiz not only stole one of the husband’s credit cards, but she also stole the husband’s identity to rent a home and open a different credit card,” the AAGO said in a news release.
Authorities said Ortiz also stole the woman’s identity to open a credit card, charged over $42,000 and used the victim’s money to pay it off.
Ortiz also stole insurance checks and liquidated stocks that had belonged to the man before he died.
She will face 4 1/2-30 years in prison when she is sentenced March 12.
