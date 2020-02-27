$100,000 bond for Cleveland pastor charged with prostitution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland pastor pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of compelling prostitution and the judge set his bond at $100,000.
Reverend Randolph Brown was arrested Tuesday by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.
Brown, 64, is the pastor at Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church on East 55th Street in Cleveland.
Court documents show the date of the offense was Aug. 1, 2018.
A second person, Joyce Richmond, 20, was arrested with Brown.
Richmond was also arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in persons and three counts of compelling prostitution.
Her bond was also set at $100,000.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the indictments culminate an investigation into Richmond and her exploitation of three underage teenage girls who had run away from home.
According to the church website, Brown was a Bible teacher for The City Mission and was the chaplain for the Hudson Youth Development Center for over 27 years.
“The allegations in this case are particularly troubling given Mr. Brown’s role as a spiritual leader in the community,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Vance Callander. “This investigation should however make clear that traffickers will be held accountable, regardless of the positions they occupy.”
Richmond and Brown will be back in court on March 3.
The Cuyahoga County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force urges if you or anyone you know that may have been a victim or have information to share regarding Richmond or Brown, to please contact the task force at 216-443-6085.
