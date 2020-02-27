Border agents find smuggling tunnel in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents, working with Mexican law enforcement, have discovered a tunnel under the streets of Nogales.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tucson Sector agents and personnel from Mexico’s Guardia Nacional found the entrance to the unfinished tunnel in the floor of the Grand Avenue drainage system in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The tunnel was located about 580 yards west of the DeConcini Crossing at the Nogales Port of Entry.
The tunnel was described as rudimentary - hand-dug with no shoring, ventilation or lighting. It was 15-20 feet underground at its deepest and extends about 30 feet from beginning to end.
This marks the 126th tunnel found within the Tucson Sector since 1990.
