Border wall construction blasts through to make room

“The federal government’s continued destruction of our religious and cultural resources, and nothing less but bull dozing of our church grounds and our cemeteries. For us, this is no different from DHS building a 30 foot wall along Arlington Cemetery or through the grounds of the National Cathedral,” he said. “CBP says they have worked with tribal communities and understand that some areas of federal land are considered historically significant, and have worked with the national park service to scour the land from the border wall to a 100 feet out, looking for “culturally significant objects.”