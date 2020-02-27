COVID-19 virus delays supplies to local business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The coronavirus, now called COVID-19, is affecting the global economy’s health. The potential pandemic is causing havoc on the stock market and headaches for companies big and small — including ones right here in Tucson.
Steven Morganstern owns Bicycle Ranch on Oracle Road and relies on China for a majority of his supplies. In fact, Morganstern said much of the bike industry tied to China has had or will have delays going forward.
“We have been briefed by our main brands that future shipments will definitely be delayed on complete bikes.” Morganstern said. “Other suppliers are also going to be delayed because many of the small parts come out of China, even if the bikes or parts are assembled somewhere else. We have had one clothing supplier that has been shut down for all of February because of the quarantine for it’s workers.”
He’s facing the same battle as big businesses, including Apple, which warned of potential IPhone shortages, and Coca-Cola, which relies on artificial sweeteners from China.
While some effects are already being felt, others will continue to hit as the virus continues to spread.
“Things that are affected by the shutdowns and or shipping holds we’re going to feel in two months," Morganstern said.
Causing some to shift gears or get creative to keep their shelves stocked.
“It’ll take a little bit of juggling and looking to our other suppliers of inventory that still may be available," he said.
This isn’t the first hurdle with China that the Bicycle Ranch has had to deal with this year. The last round of Chinese tariffs forced them to raise some of their prices. To get through this setback, they plan to buy as much inventory as he can now before the warehouses stop replenishing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.