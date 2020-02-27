Cyclovia Tucson connects south Tucson and downtown with car-free streets

This is the 17th Cyclovia Tucson event and is presented by Banner—University Medicine, the title sponsor and official medical partner for Cyclovia Tucson. Christina Geare, Director of Regional Marketing and Public Relations at Banner—University Medicine says, “Supporting Cyclovia Tucson – a beloved community event that gets people off their screens and outdoors to engage in physical activity and connect as human beings – is a way to demonstrate Banner—University Medicine’s commitment to community health and wellness.”