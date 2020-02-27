Cyclovia Tucson connects south Tucson and downtown with car-free streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Living Streets Alliance, the nonprofit organization that advocates for a thriving Tucson by creating great streets for everyone, has announced the return of Cyclovia Tucson, presented by Banner—University Medicine, on Sunday, March 29th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the event, approximately 4.5 miles of Tucson and City of South Tucson streets will become temporarily transformed into car-free, linear parks connecting an expected 50,000 people to business districts Downtown and along South Fourth Avenue, schools like Drachman K-8, Ochoa Community School, and Mission View Elementary, green spaces like Santa Rita Park, Santa Rosa Park, and the newly completed sections of the El Paso & Southwestern Greenway, the iconic St. Augustine Cathedral and Pima County’s Joel D. Valdez Library at Jacomé Plaza.
The route will feature several activity hubs where people can listen to live music, participate in a free fitness class, engage in creative and educational activities around water conservation, sample local food from vendors and restaurants, shop a local farmer’s market, and experience historic neighborhoods, iconic Tucson architecture, and explore business districts from an entirely different perspective–outside of their cars, on two feet or on two wheels.
This is the 17th Cyclovia Tucson event and is presented by Banner—University Medicine, the title sponsor and official medical partner for Cyclovia Tucson. Christina Geare, Director of Regional Marketing and Public Relations at Banner—University Medicine says, “Supporting Cyclovia Tucson – a beloved community event that gets people off their screens and outdoors to engage in physical activity and connect as human beings – is a way to demonstrate Banner—University Medicine’s commitment to community health and wellness.”
Visit cycloviatucson.org for more information and to view the route.
For more information on Living Streets Alliance visit www.livingstreetsalliance.org
