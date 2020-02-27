FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather to end out the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a cool and windy start to the week, the winds are dying down as temperatures rise! We’ll be nearing 80 degrees by Saturday, but then a system pushes through Sunday night into Monday tanking our temperatures and bringing us our next chance of rain!
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clouds move in with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
