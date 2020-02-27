Home Depot recalls dresser for tip-over, entrapment hazards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Home Depot is issuing a recall of one of its dressers because of tip-over and entrapment risks.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-drawer whitewash chest (model No. HDC-14012) is unstable if it is not anchored to a wall and does not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the chest immediately unless it is properly anchored to a wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Home Depot for a full refund with free chest pick-up.
The recalled model was sold online between May 2015 and December 2019. It is about 44 inches tall and weighs about 96 pounds.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.