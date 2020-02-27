More than 11,000 new voters register in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the first seven weeks of this year, 11,433 people registered as new voters in Pima County.
The new voters registered between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2020, which was the Democratic Presidential Preference Election (PPE) registration deadline. The PPE will be held on March 17, 2020, and is the first of three elections in Pima County this year.
Candidates for the PPE, Primary Election, and General Election generated enthusiasm for many organizations beyond the political parties. Organizations and parties sent field workers and volunteers to public events, colleges and universities, and even into neighborhoods, knocking on doors and filling out voter registration forms. The Recorder’s Office received stacks of these forms leading up to the Presidential Preference Election registration deadline on Feb. 18, 2020.
Table 1 below shows the distribution of newly registered voters.
In addition, thousands of voters switched political affiliation this year. Only Democrats are permitted to vote in the Democratic PPE, and almost 9,000 switched from “other” (which is the category for self-identified “independents”) to the Democratic Party.
On the other hand, voters also switched from “other” to Republican, and from Democrat to Republican.
Table 2 below shows the numbers of people switching from one category to another.
“We are excited to see new voters registered,” says Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez. “Even after the Presidential Preference Election registration cut-off date, organizations continue to bring us completed voter registration forms, and people also use the www.ServiceArizona.com to register, or update information like new address or new party.”
Individuals may also register using forms available at all public libraries, post offices, and at the Recorder’s offices downtown at 240 N. Stone Ave, and east side at 6920 E. Broadway.
Voters may call the Recorder’s Office with questions, 520-724-4330 or go to www.recorder.pima.gov.
