No injuries reported in fire at North Italia

Building was safely evacuated before fire crews arrived

Fire at North (Source: RMFD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM MST - Updated February 27 at 2:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A restaurant in La Encantada was damaged by fire on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The fire was reported in the kitchen of North Italia at La Encantada on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Source: KOLD News 13)
The fire was reported in the kitchen of North Italia at La Encantada on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)

According to information from the Rural Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at North Italia, 2995 E. Skyline Drive, at about 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters found fire burning in a wall of the restaurant, and had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

The building was evacuated before fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.