No injuries reported in fire at North Italia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A restaurant in La Encantada was damaged by fire on Thursday, Feb. 27.
According to information from the Rural Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at North Italia, 2995 E. Skyline Drive, at about 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters found fire burning in a wall of the restaurant, and had the fire under control in 15 minutes.
The building was evacuated before fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
