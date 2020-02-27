Police: Infant safe, father in custody after kidnapping, assault that injured baby’s mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who is accused of kidnapping his infant child and assaulting the baby’s mother is facing possible charges after police arrested him outside Globe on Thursday, Feb. 27.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s west side just after 1 a.m. for a report that the man assaulted the woman and left with the child. Police around the state were alerted to the case and the suspect was eventually found and caught.
The baby was found unharmed in the vehicle. The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The suspect, a man in his 20s, has not been formally charged, so his identity has not been released.
