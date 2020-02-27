Rural Metro Fire Department to close down station near Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A rural community just south of Tucson could soon be without a fire station.
The Rural Metro Fire Department will close Station 81, which serves about 5,000 people in Summit and the surrounding area, this spring. Station 81 is located just south of the Tucson International Airport.
A spokesperson for the Old Pueblo Firefighters Association said they received the following letter out of the blue from the Rural Metro, which is part of the Global Medical Response Corporation:
“We have reviewed the Tucson Fire operation and have determined that we are no longer able to maintain all of the sub-staions associated with that operation. Therefore, please accept this communication as official notice that effective May 1, 2020, Station 81 shall be permanently closed.
Decisions such as this are difficult. However, given the continuing escalation of our operating costs combined with stagnant subscription service renewals and the costs to continue to maintain the overall Tucson Fire operation, it has become necessary to take this action.
The Company is providing notification to you as the exclusive representative for the employees in the affected Station that will be permanently closed. As the closure has a direct impact on the employees that you represent, this communication shall serve as the Company’s offer to engage in decision and effects bargaining concerning the planned permanent closure and layoff of existing employees. Upon completion of the Company’s requirement to engage in decision and effects bargaining, unless an alternative resolution is achieved between the Parties, the Company shall initiate the closure and subsequent employee layoffs in accordance with Articles 12 and 60 of your Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The Company is prepared to engage in those discussions; therefore, please contact me within ten (10) days from the date of this communication to arrange a meeting at a mutually agreed upon date. Should I not hear from the Union within the ten (10) day period, the Company shall assume the Union has waived its right to discuss the decision and effects bargaining over the planned permanent closure and layoffs."
Unlike the Tucson Fire Department, that is operated and funded through the city, Rural Metro fire is a private department that provides fire services to subscribers in unincorporated areas across the state, according to the department’s website.
Rural Metro’s Station 81 responds to about 1,100 calls each year. Nico Latini, president of the Old Pueblo Firefighters Association, said, if the station shuts down, wait times for emergency services could double.
Since unincorporated Pima County does not have a mutual aid agreement with the Tucson Fire Department, other Rural Metro stations would have to respond. The nearest Rural Metro stations are Station 71 in the Drexel-Alvernon area and Station 82 in Sahuarita.
“Best case scenario, it would take about 15 minutes to get to get here. That’s if those stations have a truck available,” Latini said.
That worries homeowners and businesses alike.
Darrel Wilson said he’s had two heart attacks. He said, if first responders hadn’t gotten to him when they did, he might not have made it.
“I mean you could save lives and now it’s going to take longer,” said Lydia Castillo, a cashier at La Cima Market. “So, I mean if you could save a life, now you cannot save it.”
Castillo wonders what would happen if the school caught on fire, or a business or home.
“This area, it’s getting bigger and bigger, I feel unprotected,” she said.
Rural Metro Fire Department Chief Karl Issellhard released a statement about the impending closure:
“Rural Metro Officials and the local firefighter’s union are in discussions regarding the potential closure of Fire Station 81 on Aerospace Pkwy. Both sides are hopeful an alternative to closing the station can be developed. Fire Departments across the nation are facing financial difficulties resulting in the closures of facilities and services. Rural Metro is not immune to the same pressures. Unlike public fire departments, Rural Metro is subscription based. This creates additional challenges when residents choose not to subscribe to the service yet depend on it as the primary agency in the event of a fire or medical emergency. Rural Metro is committed to public safety and will continue to protect the citizens we serve to the best of our ability."
“If you read between the lines in that [original] letter, they are basically saying we need to renegotiate a compensation package,” Latini said.
Latini said the company is trying to recuperate about $800,000 in wages and benefits, even though a three-year contract was signed in October 2019. He said firefighters would be making less than their previous contract in order to meet Rural Metro’s requirements.
“I think it’s extortion,” he said. “If you’re having a heart attack, you’re not going to make it. If you’re disabled and can’t get out of your home, you might lose your life. These are things firefighters are not comfortable with and they are using this against us. They are trying to pull on our heartstrings to increase their profit margins.”
KOLD News 13 asked Rural/Metro about other options to save Fire Station 81 and were told Fire Chief Isselhard is not taking questions at this time.
Latini says up to 14 firefighters could be laid off if the station closes in May.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.