Rural Metro Fire Department to close down station near Tucson International Airport

“Rural Metro Officials and the local firefighter’s union are in discussions regarding the potential closure of Fire Station 81 on Aerospace Pkwy. Both sides are hopeful an alternative to closing the station can be developed. Fire Departments across the nation are facing financial difficulties resulting in the closures of facilities and services. Rural Metro is not immune to the same pressures. Unlike public fire departments, Rural Metro is subscription based. This creates additional challenges when residents choose not to subscribe to the service yet depend on it as the primary agency in the event of a fire or medical emergency. Rural Metro is committed to public safety and will continue to protect the citizens we serve to the best of our ability."