Tucson police respond to serious pedestrian collision near Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a pedestrian collision near Valencia Road near Midvale Park.
The adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to an email from TPD.
It’s unclear if there are any charges or citations issued to the driver or if the driver stayed at the scene. The age and sex of the victim are still unknown.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
