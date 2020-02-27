UA to break ground on first tech park building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tech Parks Arizona broke ground Thursday, Feb. 27, on the first multi-tenant building at the University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges.
The first building, to be named The Refinery, will provide 120,000 square feet of office space for small-to-midsize tech-focused businesses and organizations. The four-story building will also serve as an ecosystem for invention development and product refinement. The building is expected to be completed in summer 2021.
The University of Arizona has committed 50 percent of the space for student and faculty use. Activities housed at The Refinery will include: the University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation and the university’s cyber operations program; the new offices for Tech Launch Arizona; and incubator outpost and programming through the University of Arizona Center for Innovation; plus space for students and faculty.
The Boyer Company has been selected as the development partner to design, develop and finance the building. Company officials said they will invest over $30 million in the project and hire local hands to make it a reality.
The Refinery is part of the University's Technology Zone, a long-term development plan that includes up to five office and lab buildings for public, private and academic users.
Tech Parks Arizona has also finalized a deal with HSL Properties to develop a Marriott-branded hotel at the site. The four-story hotel -- with approximately 100 rooms and meeting space for public, private and academic users -- will be located at the corner of Kino Parkway and Tucson Marketplace Boulevard. The hotel is projected to open in July 2021.
