UA halts summer study abroad program amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona canceled its summer study abroad program in China following the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The virus, now called COVID-19, has killed more that 2,700 people around the world and sicked more than 81,000. Almost all of the deaths are in mainland China, where the virus is said to have originated at a live-animal market in Wuhan late last year.
Since the outbreak, more than 30,000 people have recovered from the virus so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
UA Vice Provost for Global Affairs Brent White said all other summer study abroad programs are still on track to happen.
“What we're doing now is monitoring the situation closely, and we will make decisions as circumstances warrant,” he said.
The university has campuses located around the globe, where professors travel abroad to teach students living in other countries. White said professors who typically teach on a UA satellite campus in Qingdao, China stayed in Tucson this spring semester and are teaching the courses online.
UA officials are working to keep faculty and students safe while abroad by keeping them out of areas where they could become quarantined.
“It’s not necessarily the virus but someone might be stuck,” he said. ”It’s making sure people don’t go places that they might not be able to return.”
The university didn’t have any students from its main campus study abroad in China this spring semester.
