University of Arizona to permanently close Confucius Institute, citing new federal policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials announced Thursday that the University of Arizona will close the Confucius Institute this summer.
The institute, located just off the UA campus on 1215 E. Helen St., will close permanently on July 1, 2020, according to a news release. In the statement, officials cited changes in federal law and police as reasons for the institute’s closure.
First established at the UA in 2007, the Confucius Institute at the UA is a collaboration between the university and Headquarters of Confucius Institute, Ministry of Education, Beijing, China, according to the institute’s web page. The center works to provide the university and surrounding communities opportunities to learn about Chinese culture and heritage, offer Chinese language instruction to public schools and promote Chinese health and wellness.
The UA Confucius Institute is one of the first thirty of its kind at universities across the county. It’s also not the first one to close in response to new federal policies.
Institutes as the University of Maryland and the University of Missouri announced last month they would close soon, according to the release. Arizona State University is one of more than a dozen of universities across the nation to close their institutes over the last two years.
Officials at the UA Confucius Institute said they are trying to find a place to relocate, until then, the institute’s scheduled programs will continue for the rest of the academic year, according to the release.
