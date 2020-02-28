UPDATE: No injuries reported in apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews from Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex on Prince Road early on Friday, Feb. 28.
Prince Road was closed near the Mountain Ridge Apartments at 570 W. Prince Road, just west of Oracle Road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The apartment complex was evacuated safely and firefighters rescued one cat.
No injuries were reported.
No further information was immediately available.
