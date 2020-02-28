FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend but then BIG changes Monday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Monday, March 2, 2020 due to rain and possible mountain snow in the forecast.
A cold front will be moving in through Monday bringing increasing chances of widespread rain and mountain snow of up to 50 percent. Expect gusty winds and up to one quarter inch of rain. High temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
MONDAY: 50% chance of rain. Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
