‘No credible threat’ after graffiti referencing school shooting found in Marana High bathroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police said there is no credible threat against Marana High after graffiti about a shooting was found in a bathroom at the school.
The Marana Unified School District said school will go on as scheduled Friday, Feb. 28 and police officers will remain at the campus.
Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to talk to officers.
MUSD said it sent the following letter to parents:
“In keeping with our commitment to keep parents and guardians informed, I want to share with you that school Administration is working closely with the Marana Police Department regarding graffiti discovered in one of the boy’s restroom stalls referencing a school shooting.
Law enforcement’s investigation shows that there was no credible threat against our school; however, Marana Police Department officers will remain on our campus today as an additional precaution. Students and parents are encouraged to share any information they have regarding this graffiti.
Please know that our school day is operating on our normal Friday schedule.
I want to take this opportunity to share the importance of working together in stressing to our students the seriousness of making threats. Law Enforcement agencies, our school, and the Marana Unified School District take safety concerns and threats very seriously. There are school and legal consequences for those who make threats, whether in person, writing, or on any social media site. Threats against a school can result in serious consequences aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law.
I also want to thank the Marana Police Department for their thorough response and support. By working in partnership, students, staff, parents and police are continuing to provide safe and secure schools for everyone. Thank you for trusting us during this situation, and for your ongoing support of our outstanding Tigers and great school.”
