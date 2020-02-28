Pima County Health Department official explains COVID-19

"I think people think it’s a lot more deadly than it is and that makes sense because the numbers would indicate that. But, keep in mind that not everybody infected is getting tested yet. What’s happening is only the sickest people are getting tested, so the severity of the disease looks way worse than it actually is. The mortality rate that people have been talking about being around 2 percent may be 50 times less that and if it is, that puts it right in line with the regular, seasonal flu.”