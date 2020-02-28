Pinal County: Coronavirus threat remains low, officials ready for response

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County officials said while the coronavirus threat to southern Arizona is low, they are ready to respond if there is an outbreak.
So far, there has been only one confirmed case of the virus in Arizona and is was someone connected to Arizona State. The patient has since recovered and has been released from isolation.
Below is a news release from the county about its preparations.
In a visit to Pinal County this week, Governor Doug Ducey moved to reassure the community regarding the threat of Coronavirus, stressing that Arizona has no active cases but that the situation is being constantly monitored.
Speaking at the Pinal Partnership breakfast in response to a question from Board of Supervisors Chairman Anthony Smith, Ducey stated “I was in Washington, D.C. 10 days ago and all governors were given a briefing from Homeland Security, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health, and the concern for the coronavirus in the United States remains low at this time. We are tracking it closely, all State Health Departments report into federal government every morning and I am briefed every day. There has been one confirmed case in Arizona, they are now negative. If there is a change you will know about it immediately with full transparency.”
The solitary case of Coronavirus in Arizona came within Maricopa County in late January. There has not been a single case within Pinal County and the threat within the County remains extremely low. The Pinal County Health Department has responded to seventeen reports of persons who had recent travel history to China. No one had symptoms or potential symptoms.
Since the initial Coronavirus outbreak in early January, Pinal County Health officials have been working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure that coordinated response plans are in place.
For further information and an FAQ on the Coronavirus disease, please visit the Pinal County Health Department webpage at pinal.gov/publichealth
