Pinal County: Coronavirus threat remains low, officials ready for response

Speaking at the Pinal Partnership breakfast in response to a question from Board of Supervisors Chairman Anthony Smith, Ducey stated “I was in Washington, D.C. 10 days ago and all governors were given a briefing from Homeland Security, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health, and the concern for the coronavirus in the United States remains low at this time. We are tracking it closely, all State Health Departments report into federal government every morning and I am briefed every day. There has been one confirmed case in Arizona, they are now negative. If there is a change you will know about it immediately with full transparency.”