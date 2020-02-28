Pinal County sheriff: Driving in the left lane could cost you

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s always one person driving too slow in the left lane, blocking traffic and other motorists trying to pass.
While it might be a common driving annoyance, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb wants people to know that it’s illegal and unsafe.
In a video posted to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Lamb goes over why “camping” in the left lane is so unsafe and how it could cost a pretty penny.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that this is an actual infraction under the Arizona Revised Statute,” he said in the video. “... which says that you need to be driving on the right, except to pass.”
Even if motorists are driving at or below the speed limit, driving in the left lane is still illegal. That’s because, Lamb said, motorists should drive at the normal speed of traffic, anyone not doing so should move over to the right.
In the video, Lamb didn’t give anyone tickets for left-lane camping, instead he pulled motorists over and gave them a driving lesson.
His video did feature motorists who were doing it right — quite literally — and moving over to let faster vehicles pass them on the left.
However, while camping in the left lane might be illegal — and annoying to other motorists — it’s also unsafe, according to researchers studying traffic patterns. One study found that lane changes account for at least 4 percent of all car crashes in the U.S. An article by Vox broke down just how much driving in the left lane can impact traffic.
