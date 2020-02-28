Police: Man caught exposing himself on PCC campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself on a Pima Community College campus.
The Pima College Police Department said Jesus Francisco Villa, 23, was spotted with his pants down at the Desert View Campus, which is near Drexel Road and Interstate 19.
Officials with PCPD said Villa is neither a student nor an employee of the school, but frequents the Desert View Campus and El Pueblo Learning Center, located Irvington Road and south Nogales Highway.
Villa has been described as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound man with hazel eyes and black hair. He has a star tattoo behind his left ear.
Villa is banned from all college properties and events. If Villa is seen on campus, people should call PCPD at (520)-206-2700.
The PCPD offered tips for protecting yourself:
- Avoid dark vacant places
- If you are being followed, head to a lighted area or group of people
- Avoid places where you are vulnerable and there are no exits
- When walking, avoid shortcuts
- Never walk alone at night unless absolutely necessary
- Report suspicious activity or misconduct
- Do not confront the perpetrator(s)
