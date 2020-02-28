Silver Alert: Police looking for Surprise man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old man from Surprise.
According to police, Alphesia Thomas is described as black, about 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a tan 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Arizona license CSN9656.
Thomas suffers from conditions which may leave him with a diminished mental capacity and which may prevent him from finding his way home.
If you see Thomas or his vehicle, please call Surprise police at (623) 222-4000 and refer to incident number 200206616.
