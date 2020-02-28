Think your meth is infected with the coronavirus? These police are here to help!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Meth users in one Wisconsin town can rest a littler easier tonight.
The Merrill Police Department is providing free testing to make sure the user’s drugs are not contaminated by the coronavirus. The MPD will even do private, in-home testing to anyone in the city limits.
The tongue-in-cheek offer was posted to Facebook, quickly went viral and garnered a lot of positive and negative attention.
“That last post really made the rounds and it sparked a lot of opinions, emotions and touched some tender spots,” the MPD said in an updated post. "Unfortunately it spawned some rather personal commentary too."
The MPD used the attention to offer help to anyone who needs it.
“It is our hope that every drug arrest both works to hold offenders accountable for their deeds and provides them with a path toward treatment,” the MPD wrote. "It is truly heart-warming when we see people succeed in such circumstances. It does happen!
“If you or someone else need a hand, a phone, or just a little help taking that step, WE ARE ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU!”
Resources are available HERE.
