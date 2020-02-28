Tucson to implement three-strike rule, fines on recycling program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling program is in for some changes, including some new fees. At the last meeting, city council members decided to keep the every-other-week pick-up for recycling. But now, the city also wants to implement a three-strike policy.
“The more we send contamination to the ..recycling plant, the more they charge us for processing,” said Pat Tapia, deputy director for the City of Tucson Environmental Services.
That means if residents contaminate the recycling bin with non-recyclables three times, the city can remove the bin or fine $10. If contamination continues, they can charge $25 every time after that.
The city’s recycling program is losing about $4 million a year. They said these new strategies could help offset that cost by close to $2 million dollars.
“Recycling is the right thing to do,” Tapia said. “We want the public, and we want the city, to continue recycling, our goal is to educate the public on what to recycle.”
The goal is to get to around 18 percent contamination. Right now, about 30 percent of recycling in Tucson is contaminated.
For a list of what’s accepted, and what’s not, click HERE.
