USC beats Arizona, 57-48

LOS ANGELES (Arizona Athletics) - Despite getting a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds from Zeke Nnaji, the Arizona Wildcats could only muster 28.1 percent shooting in a loss at Southern California on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Trojans were led by Jonah Matthews’ 14 points and Onyeka Okongwu’s 11 points and 10 rebounds in moving to 20-9, 9-7 Pac-12. Arizona fell to 19-9, 9-6.
Nnaji’s double-double was his 13th of the season, the second most ever by an Arizona freshman. Deandre Ayton had 24 in the 2017-18 season.
Arizona forced 15 turnovers to remain close in the second half and cut the Trojans’ lead to four points with 2:52 left.
The Wildcats made only three of 26 three-point attempts and 16 of 57 overall.
The Wildcats will play UCLA in Pauley Pavilion at 7 p.m. (PST) on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.