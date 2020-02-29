Catch a glimpse of the Budweiser Clydesdales at Rillito Race Track

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For anyone in Tucson wishing to see the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, this weekend is the perfect opportunity.
The team will make their appearance at the Rillito Race Track Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020. It’s one of hundreds of appearances the Clydesdale team makes across the country throughout the year, according to a news release.
Anyone interested in catching a glimpse of the wagon-pulling icons, can see them once each day between races, sometime between 2:30 to 4 p.m., depending on the race card.
Rillto Race Track is located at 4502 N. First Ave. Standard $5 race admission applies to the weekend’s event.
- The draft horses used must be 3 years old, 6 feet at the shoulder and weigh 2,000 pounds
- They must be bay in color, with four white legs, a blaze of white on the face and have black mane and tail
- They eat anywhere between 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water every day
- Each wagon team travels with a Dalmatian, which was the traditional breed of dog wagon drivers would take with them to protect the horses and the wagon.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.