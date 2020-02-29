PCSD: Driver wanted for hitting, killing pedestrian south of Tucson

Deputies responded to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision on Magee Ranch Road on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Source: PCSD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM MST - Updated February 28 at 7:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on Magee Ranch Road.

The man hit was found dead at the scene, according to a community alert from PCSD, at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 three miles west of Mission Road. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man is described as a white Dodge truck. The driver left the area with multiple occupants.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

