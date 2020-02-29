Sahuaro High School girl’s basketball falls to Seton Prep in state final

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuaro High School girls basketball team fell 70-40 to Seton Catholic Preparatory High School from Chandler in the final game of the Division 4A girl’s state championship.
Seton Catholic claimed their 11th state title after their victory over Sahuaro, finishing the season with a 16-game winning streak, according to AZPreps365.
Seton girls shot 46 percent from the field and 39 from the three-point range, while Sahuaro shot zero of 11.
