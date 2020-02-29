Salpointe boy’s basketball takes home an upset win against top-seeded Peoria

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salpointe Catholic High School boy’s basketball team closed out it’s season with a big win against Peoria, taking home the state championship title Saturday.
The Salpointe Lancers closed a close lead against the Peoria Panthers in Phoenix on Feb. 29 to take home a 54-48 win, securing the title of 4A champs. The win is the team’s 11th in a row, which helped them dethrone the Panthers as the top speed in the division.
