Tucson runner secures a spot on USA Olympic marathon team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 700 runners toed the marathon line in Atlanta, Georgia this morning for a chance to represent the U.S.A. in the 2020 Olympics.
Just over two hours and 26.2 miles later, three men and three women made the cut — one of them a Tucson runner.
Abdi Abdirahman, 43, crossed the finish line Saturday morning, completing the Olympic Trials Marathon in 2:10:03, to claim his spot on the team. Galen Rupp, finished the men’s run in first at 2:09:20 and Jacob Riley finished second at 2:10:02. Aliphine Tuliamuk finished in 2:27:23 to top out the women’s run. She was followed by Molly Seidel, 2:27:31, and Sally Kipyego, 2:28:52, both second and third, respectively.
The 2020 Olympics won’t be Abdirahman’s first. In fact, the Somalian-born runner ran in four other Olympics in the past, the most recent being the 2012 Olympic games in London.
At 43, the Pima Community College and University of Arizona alumnus is also the oldest U.S. runner to take to the Olympic stage.
