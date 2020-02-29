Tucson runner secures a spot on USA Olympic marathon team

Abdi Abdirahman, 43, crossed the finish line Saturday morning, completing the Olympic Trials Marathon in 2:10:03, to claim his spot on the team. Galen Rupp, finished the men’s run in first at 2:09:20 and Jacob Riley finished second at 2:10:02. Aliphine Tuliamuk finished in 2:27:23 to top out the women’s run. She was followed by Molly Seidel, 2:27:31, and Sally Kipyego, 2:28:52, both second and third, respectively.